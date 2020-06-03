Doris Insel Wilson, age 88 of Shelbyville formerly of Murfreesboro passed away June 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Thurman Wilson and parents, Palmer and Audrey Pinkston Insel.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of North Fork Baptist Church for 60 years. She was retired Secretary for Insurance Company.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughter, Danita Wilson; sister, Jane Insel Landers of Shelbyville; nephews, Warren Landers and wife Dena of Shelbyville, Tony Preston and wife Tinsley of Murfreesboro; nieces; Karen Cook of Shelbyville, Gina Landers of Shelbyville.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until 11:00AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rob McKamey will officiate, burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com