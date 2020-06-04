Michael Chan of Smyrna, TN, has earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Chan was among approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.

