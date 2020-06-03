Dinah Jane Towry, age 61, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Dean and Mariko Higdon. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Higdon and sister, Gloria Jamison.

She is survived by her long time companion, Matthew Burkhart, Sr.; stepson, Kyle Towry; Matthew Burkhart, Jr.; sisters, Carrolyn Gilley and Belinda Holland; and many other family and friends.

Dinah loved life. She was a friend to everyone she met. She had a big heart and never hesitated to help others in need. She put everyone else before herself and will be remembered for her kind heart and unconditional love.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM with Brother Milton Hicks officiating. Burial will be at Mapleview Cemetery with David Lyle, Mark Jahns, Kyle Towry, Jeffrey Higdon, Charlie Higdon, and Greg Vaughn serving as pallbearers.