SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, two suspects entered the Ulta Beauty store, located at 837 Industrial Blvd in Smyrna, and shoplifted merchandise valued at approximately $464.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Detective Armstrong, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org

