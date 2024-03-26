OBITUARY: Donna Sherry Curran

Donna “Sherry” York Curran, age 62, passed away on March 24, 2024 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was born in Davidson County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, William E. York, Sr and Elvie Laverne Conaster York; husband, John Michael Curran, Jr.; and son, John Michael “Trey” Curran, III.

She is survived by son, James Matthew Curran; brothers, William “Eddie” (Wanda) York, II, David York, Darrell York; sister, Pamela Anne Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Ralph Richardson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

