Top 5 Stories From March 25, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 25, 2024.
Rutherford County Schools (RCS) will be closed on April 8th due to the solar eclipse. Read more
Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill on Monday. Read more
Featuring more than 100 performances covering a range of genres and styles, the Nashville Symphony has announced its 2024/25 season. Read more
Members of the La Vergne Public Library are now able to visit the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center and Discovery Center in Murfreesboro for free! Read more
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was joined by legislative leadership and music industry professionals, on March 21, as he signed the ELVIS Act, first-of-its-kind legislation. Read more