Top 5 Stories From March 25, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 25, 2024.

1Rutherford County Schools to be Closed April 8th for Solar Eclipse

Rutherford County Schools (RCS) will be closed on April 8th due to the solar eclipse. Read more

2Officers Respond to Bomb Threat in Spring Hill

 

Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill on Monday. Read more

3Nashville Symphony Announces 2024-2025 Season of Performances

photo by Jim Wood

Featuring more than 100 performances covering a range of genres and styles, the Nashville Symphony has announced its 2024/25 season. Read more

4New Resources Available to Families at La Vergne Public Library


Members of the La Vergne Public Library are now able to visit the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center and Discovery Center in Murfreesboro for free! Read more

5Governor Lee Signs ELVIS Act into Law to Address AI Impact on Music Industry

photo from Governor Lee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was joined by legislative leadership and music industry professionals, on March 21, as he signed the ELVIS Act, first-of-its-kind legislation. Read more

