New Resources Available to Families at La Vergne Public Library

Members of the La Vergne Public Library are now able to visit the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center and Discovery Center in Murfreesboro for free! Ginger Levinson, a recent master’s graduate and La Vergne High School graduate, was instrumental in bringing the resources to the La Vergne community.

“Due to cost, many families in our community often miss out on the opportunity to visit informal science learning centers and STEM attractions,” says Levinson. “These passes bridge the gap in access to attractions like these and gives kids a chance to learn in settings outside of the classroom.”

Levinson believes that every child deserves access to environmental conservation education and this outreach effort was part of her master’s research and action project. Levinson graduated in December with a Master of Arts in biology from Miami University in Ohio. When she was younger, she volunteered at the La Vergne Public Library for several years and is passionate about giving back to her community.

“We’ve never had anything like this before,” says Library Director Donna Bebout. “This gives our patrons the opportunity to visit these places to go, explore, and learn. We are so thankful to Ginger and her initiative to help support not only our library but our La Vergne community.”

Families interested in using these resources at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center and Discovery Center in Murfreesboro are encouraged to check out the passes beginning April 1. The passes can only be checked out for a week at a time, are valid for two adults and up to four children, and must be returned to the library similar to a checked out book. Parents must be members of the La Vergne Public Library to check out the passes. Membership cards are free.