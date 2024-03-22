Top 5 Stories From March 22, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 22, 2024.

1Riley Strain’s Body Found in Cumberland River

Riley Strain (MNPD)

The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville Friday. Read more

2Preliminary Report Released in Nashville Plane Crash That Killed Canadian Family

Photo from @mnpdnashville

A single-engine airplane crashed in West Nashville, off I-40E, just past the Charlotte Pike exit, behind Costco on Monday night, March 4. Read more

3Two Rutherford County School Bus Crashes Under Investigation

Photo by Murfreesboro Police

Two separate Rutherford County School bus crashes occurred Thursday afternoon. Read more

4Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Opry Mills

Looking for some spring fun? Check out these five Easter events happening this weekend! Read more

5George Strait’s Longtime Manager, Erv Woolsey, Has Died

photo from The Erv Woolsey Co

Iconic artist manager, record promotion executive, creative advocate and innovator Eugene Ervine “Erv” Woolsey passed peacefully Wednesday morning in Clearwater, Florida. Read more

