Riley Strain’s Body Found in Cumberland River

March 22, 2024 – The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville Friday.

Riley’s body was found approximately 8 miles from downtown. Metro Police Chief John Drake said in a press conference on Friday morning that boaters were removing an object from the river when Riley’s body appeared at the surface.

The Nashville Fire Department was immediately contacted and responded quickly to retrieve the body from the river. Medical examiners reviewed the body was able to confirm the body was Riley Strain.

Chief Drake also added that Riley was still wearing the same outfit he was seen in on the night he disappeared.

No foul play-related trauma was observed.

An autopsy is pending.