Two Rutherford County School Bus Crashes Under Investigation

Two separate Rutherford County School bus crashes occurred Thursday afternoon.

Both happened off Mansion Pike. No students were injured.

The first crash happened at the intersection of John Lee and Mansion Pike at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. There was minor damage to the bus loaded with Blackman Middle School students and minor damage to the car the bus clipped with its front right bumper.

In a separate crash at 3:49 p.m. on Brinkley Road at the Mansion Pike intersection, a driver suffered a medical episode and hit the rear bumper of the bus. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Both bus crashes are under investigation by the MPD Traffic Unit.