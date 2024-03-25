Vanderbilt Women’s Golf Captures Clemson Invitational

SUNSET, S.C. — March 24, 2024 – Vanderbilt women’s golf captured its second tournament win of the season at the Clemson Invitational on Sunday. The Commodore lineup carded a 3-over 291 final round to complete the tournament with a 12-under-par total.

Vanderbilt went wire-to-wire atop the leaderboard, taking a five-stroke lead into the clubhouse following Friday’s opening round. On Saturday, Vandy sustained its lead on the back of its sophomores Lynn Lim and Tillie Claggett. In Sunday’s final round, it was all Virginie Ding.

Ding dropped seven birdies in the cup, including three in-a-row to open her round, and also played bogey-free on the course’s back-nine. Ding’s 5-under-par 67 marks a season-low round for the Hong Kong native. She jumped 27 spots on the individual leaderboard, finishing the event tied for fifth place overall. It is Ding’s first top-5 finish of the season.

Lim ended the tournament tied for eighth place individually after notching a 2-over 74 during Sunday’s final round. The 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year has now placed in the top 10 four times this season with her 3-under 54-hole total this weekend.

Both Ava Merrill and Celina Sattelkau carded a 3-over-par 75 in the final round. Merrill tied for 13th individually at 1-under and Sattelkau tied for 33rd at 3-over on the weekend. Claggett shot a 77 on Sunday to tie for 24th overall while freshman Macie Brown, competing as an individual, finished with a third-round 78.

Vanderbilt took the title from a field of 16 teams that included four WGCA-ranked opponents. The 22nd-ranked Commodores finished six strokes ahead of No. 17 Texas A&M. Fifth-ranked LSU slotted in at third, 12 strokes behind Vandy. No. 18 Clemson came in fourth while 12th-ranked Ole Miss took eighth.

The Commodores now head into postseason play at the SEC Championships at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., beginning April 12.

Source: Vanderbilt

