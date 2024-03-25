Vols Take Series with 15-4 Run-Rule Victory Over Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In almost a carbon copy of Friday’s series opener, No. 7/8 Tennessee started fast and never slowed down in a 15-4 run-rule victory over No. 17 Ole Miss in front of a record crowd of 5,677 on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Big Orange finished Sunday’s rubber game with the same number of runs, hits (13) and home runs (five) as they did on Friday night and got contributions up and down the lineup with four players registering multi-hit efforts and five players finishing with multiple RBIs on the day.

Tears and Dean Curley led the team with three hits apiece and combined for five runs scored and five RBIs. Blake Burke also added a pair of hits, including his SEC-leading 14th double of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and his on-base streak to 23 games.

On the mound, sophomore righthander Nate Snead was nails out of the bullpen as he set a career high with six strikeouts and did not allow a walk over 4.2 innings of work to earn the win and improve to 5-1 on the year. Senior lefty Zander Sechrist served as an opener of sorts for the Vols and struck out three over 2.1 innings in his first-career SEC start to give the team some early confidence.

Source: UT Sports

