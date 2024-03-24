Officers Respond to Bomb Threat in Spring Hill

March 23, 2024 – 8:15pm – Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at 5000 Northfield Lane in Spring Hill, reports the Spring Hill Police Department (SHPD).

While the social media posts from SHPD does not list a specific business, the address is that of Worldwide Stages. Police report that all event attendees have been evacuated and Columbia Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Bomb Squad are on the scene. The Worldwide Stages Instagram account shows a boxing event was scheduled to take place Saturday evening.

WSMV reports that the initial call to Williamson County emergency officials was received around 6pm. WSMV reports that officials received a call from a person who said they placed several bombs inside the building. This is a developing story.