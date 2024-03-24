Dan + Shay Make Surprise Appearance at Ole Red Ahead of Bridgestone Show

In celebration of the 25th season of “The Voice,” NBC brought the new double chair, the one used by new judges Dan + Shay, to fans in Nashville at Ole Red on Broadway.

“The Voice” takeover began on Wednesday, March 20, but fans were surprised when country artists and current judges Dan+ Shay showed up at Ole Red on Thursday just ahead of their show at Bridgestone Arena.

Watch a call from Blake Shelton at Ole Red while Dan and Shay were visiting the bar. Shelton says, “What are you doing to my bar?” He continues, “You are showing off the new double chair.”

Ole Red shared about Dan + Shay’s appearance, stating, “When Dan + Shay step onto the Main Stage and order everyone a round of drinks.”

On Thursday evening, Dan + Shay sold out Bridgestone Arena for their Heartbreak on the Map tour. After the show, the duo shared on social media, “Without a doubt, one of the most special nights of our entire lives. We were surrounded by our closest friends and family to celebrate a 10-year journey that has taken us places further than we ever dreamed we could go. Every emotion there was to feel was felt and felt deeply. The gratitude we have for this town and the community is beyond what words could even describe. We left our hometowns with nothing to our names and only our hearts as our compass, and y’all embraced us with wide-open arms. Dear Nashville, you are home to us now and for forever, and we thank you for absolutely everything you have given us and continue to give us. We will never take one bit of it for granted, and hope we made that clear last night.”

The almost two-hour show featured a blend of their chart-topping singles such as “Tequila,” “Speechless,” and “10,000 Hours,” along with tracks from their latest album – Bigger Houses.

Hailey Whitter and Ben Rector were the evening’s opening acts. The Heartbreak on the Map tour continues until September 21st.