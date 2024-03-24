Tint World® Murfreesboro Pledges $25K to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, urges vehicle and home owners in Murfreesboro and the surrounding area to join them in supporting St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Tint World Murfreesboro will donate 10% of pre-tax proceeds from all window tint jobs between March 1 and Dec. 31 to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the world’s leading pediatric cancer research institution. The goal is to raise at least $25,000 to support St. Jude’s lifesaving mission: Finding Cures. Saving Children®.

“We’ve been blessed with success since opening in 2021, and we want to give something back to the community that’s supported us,” said Craig Nangle, who co-owns Tint World Murfreesboro with his wife, Anna. “St. Jude is a tremendous organization, and their commitment to helping families truly touches our hearts. Our goal is $25,000, but we’ll gladly donate more than that, so we encourage drivers who are considering window tint service, or anyone who wants to support the mission of St. Jude, to join us in our effort.”

Tint World Murfreesboro provides premier full-service automotive styling and window tinting services to Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Nolensville, Brentwood, Franklin, Spring Hill, Thompson Station, Antioch, Lebanon, La Vergne and College Grove.

All Tint World window tinting products have earned a Seal of Recommendation from the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Tint World® Murfreesboro is located at 1610 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. To learn more, call (615) 538-1881 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/tn/murfreesboro-092.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance, and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial, and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad.