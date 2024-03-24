Tanger Outlets to Host Solar Eclipse Event

Nashville falls in the path for 95% totality during the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, and Tanger Outlets Nashville plans to celebrate this rare event with a special Solar Eclipse Viewing Party for the community from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests are invited to join the fun in The Green and receive a complimentary pair of solar eclipse glasses and space-themed snacks, while supplies last. Face painting, space-themed crafts, themed music, and prizes will add to the festivities.

Shoppers can also take advantage of special deals from retailers including Old Navy, Sunglass Hut, Under Armour and more. Those who sign up for TangerClub memberships onsite will receive extra savings with exclusive access to seasonal sales and offerings throughout the year. ​

Visit Tanger Outlets located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Antioch.