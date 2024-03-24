Nashville Symphony April 2024 Events

The Nashville Symphony’s April 2024 schedule features classical concerts with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet concluding the centennial celebration of Rhapsody in Blue with a performance of the work alongside pieces by Florence Price and William Dawson; cellist Zuill Bailey performs Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 on a bill also featuring two Beethoven symphonies; live-to-film performances of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2; and FREE concerts from the Tennessee Youth Symphony and a National Pathways Side-by-Side concert featuring the Nashville Symphony and 60 pre-college musicians of color. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change.

Beethoven and Shostakovich

Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Zuill Bailey, a longtime friend of the Nashville Symphony, flawlessly navigates the virtuosic pyrotechnics of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 — specifically chosen for this concert by Giancarlo Guerrero. Two of Beethoven’s even-numbered symphonies surround the concerto, and though they are less-often performed in concert, they remain two of his most poignant and profound works. More information here.

National Pathways Festival Side-by-Side

Monday, April 8, 7:30 PM

FREE COMMUNITY EVENTTickets: Choose Your Price

The 2024 National Pathways Festival convenes 60 talented pre-college musicians of color from Pathways programs across the country for a multi-day musical intensive. The 2024 fellows, including six of Nashville Symphony’s own Accelerando students, were selected through a competitive audition process to study and perform with Nashville Symphony musicians. The festival culminates in a free side-by-side concert led by Giancarlo Guerrero. More information here.

Dawson, Price, and Gershwin’s America

Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, 7:30 PM; Sunday, April 14, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Gershwin’s orchestral music defined the American sound, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet joins Nashville Symphony for the conclusion of its centennial celebration of Rhapsody in Blue plus his Piano Concerto in F. Gershwin is complemented by Florence Price and William Dawson, whose compositions stemmed from the Black American Experience. More information here.

Harry Potter and the Deathly HallowsTM: Part 2 in Concert

Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, 7:30 PM; Sunday, April 28, 2:00 PM

In the epic finale to the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the battle between good and evil forces of the wizarding world escalates into an all-out war. Harry Potter and the Deathly HallowsTM Part 2 in Concert brings the final chapter to the big screen as your Nashville Symphony performs every note of the epic score from Alexandre Desplat. More information here.

Tennessee Youth Symphony Spring Concert

Monday, April 29, 7:30 PM

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT

Tickets: Choose Your Price

The Tennessee Youth Symphony (TYS) provides high-quality musical training and educational opportunities for young musicians in middle Tennessee through its three performing ensembles, Youth Symphony, Prelude Strings, and Jazz/Rock Band. TYS aims to foster the growth and development of young musicians and promote the appreciation of music in the community. Presented in partnership with the Nashville Symphony and

Schermerhorn Symphony Center. More information here.

About Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony has been the primary ambassador for classical music in Music City since 1946. Led by Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, the ensemble is internationally acclaimed for its focus on contemporary American orchestral music through collaborations with composers including Jennifer Higdon, Terry Riley, Joan Tower, and Aaron Jay Kernis; commissioning and recording projects with Nashville-based artists including Edgar Meyer, Bela Fleck, Ben Folds and Victor Wooten; and for its 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. In addition to its classical season, the orchestra performs concerts in a wide range of genres, from pops to live-to-film movie scores, family-focused presentations, holiday events, jazz and cabaret evenings and is the official orchestra for the Nashville Ballet.