OBITUARY: Sue Lundy Roark

Sue Lundy Roark, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2024.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio to the late Ernest C. and Clara Garrison Lundy.

Sue is survived by her friends.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday following the visitation at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Wayne Lankford officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Sue was a member of the East Main Church of Christ and a former educator.

