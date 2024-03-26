Ryman Auditorium Offers 30 Weeks of Free Programming

Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium announced that PNC Bank, the “Official Bank of the Ryman,” will continue its multi-year support of the iconic venue. To celebrate the extension, the Ryman and PNC will present 30 weeks of free programming beginning on March 26 at 4 p.m., with a rededication of the PNC Plaza at the Ryman stage and a concert featuring Kiran Gupta, a former Ryman employee who recently toured with The War and Treaty.

The PNC Plaza at the Ryman outdoor stage has been a key feature of the Ryman and PNC relationship since it first debuted in 2021. The stage offers an inviting location for artists, visitors and the local community to play and enjoy live music and other events as part of their Ryman experience. Since the inaugural performance by the Grammy Award- winning Fisk Jubilee Singers, who have a longstanding history with the Ryman, PNC Plaza at the Ryman has hosted 130 events, with 162 artists performing on the outdoor stage.

“Engagement in arts and culture helps enrich lives and build stronger, more vibrant communities,” said Mike D. Johnson, PNC regional president for Tennessee. “PNC’s substantial support of the arts in Greater Nashville, highlighted by the iconic Ryman Auditorium, and across our coast-to-coast footprint, reflects the economic, social and personal impact the arts can have on all of us.”

PNC Bank has a history of supporting the communities it serves through music sponsorships including The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Austin City Limits and ACL Live, in Austin, Texas.

The relationship with the Ryman has played a key role in establishing PNC’s brand in the market since it entered Nashville in 2018. PNC has steadily expanded its presence and local employee base, including the addition of six retail locations across Middle Tennessee. PNC also continues to focus on community investments and business development, building a solid banking franchise that supports local organizations and companies of all sizes.

Free programming continues April 4 with Ryman Sidewalk Sessions, a lineup of pre-show parties on PNC Plaza at the Ryman. Additional upcoming programming includes “Bluegrass Nights Pickin’ on the Plaza,” CMA Fest events, Ryman Community Day and more. For more information on upcoming events and PNC Plaza parties at the Ryman, visit ryman.com.