OBITUARY: Kimberly Ann Flaherty

Kimberly Ann Flaherty, age 60 of Smyrna passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

She was born in Providence, RI and had lived most of her life in Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Ash and Jean Marshall Ashford.

She is survived by her children, Matt Flaherty and wife Ashley French, McKayla Rogers and husband Bo, Daniel Flaherty; grandchildren, Elijha Wallace, Abigail Bales, Addison Flaherty; brothers, Richard Ash, Jimmy Ash, Jay Ash; sisters, Pamela Hagelberg, and Cindy Ash.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 28th, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Cremation to follow the visitation. www.woodfinchapel.com

