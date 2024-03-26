OBITUARY: Ruben Royce ‘Roy’ Richey

Mr. Ruben Royce “Roy” Richey, age 96, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, March 22, 2024.

He was born in Memphis, TN and adopted in Nashville, TN by the late Florence Marie Richey.

Mr. Richey proudly served his country in the United States Navy before even graduating high school. He joined during World War II and was deployed to Manilla to work on a minesweeper. When the war was over, young Mr. Richey returned to high school and graduated in 1947. He married Clara Ray and they had two daughters.

Mr. Richey single handedly started Richey Electronics in 1965 and was influential in the design and development of the subminiature capacitor for the United States market. He was known to love his family and friends, sports, and singing. He is now playing tennis in heaven.

Mr. Richey is survived by his life partner, Clara Richey; daughters, Deborah Warnock and her husband Chuck and Christina Schrage; granddaughters, Laurie Schmotzer and her husband Steve, Amy Boliba, Ellison Schrage, Emma Schrage, and Cara Schrage; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 4:00 pm with Navy Honors at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

