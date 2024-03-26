Cumberland University Welcomes Josh Nelson as Director of Athletic Bands

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland University is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Nelson as the new Director of Athletic Bands. With extensive experience as a Marching Arts Specialist, arranger, adjudicator and clinician, Nelson is set to bring a fresh perspective and elevate the university’s Marching and Pep Bands to new heights.



Nelson holds a music education degree from East Tennessee State University, where he studied under the guidance of Dr. Rande Sanderbeck.



Nelson’s background includes being the driving force behind and executive director of the Music City Mystique, an eight-time Winter Guard International (WGI) World Champion percussion ensemble based in Nashville. Additionally, Nelson is the percussion caption head and battery arranger for the Colts drum and bugle corps.



Having been a fixture in the middle Tennessee marching arts scene for the past two decades, Nelson has developed a passion for helping programs improve their marching bands and percussion ensembles. Nelson is now charged with utilizing his expertise to continue building the Cumberland University Athletic Bands and supporting their longstanding tradition of excellence.



“I’m excited and humbled to direct the Cumberland University Athletic Bands,” said Nelson. “It is a great honor to work at CU, and I look forward to building the program and allowing students to keep music in their lives as they embark on their collegiate journey!”

Cumberland University is confident that Nelson’s passion, expertise, and dedication will inspire and empower the students of the Athletic Bands, fostering a vibrant and thriving music community on campus.

To learn more about CU Athletic Band opportunities and scholarships, contact Josh Nelson directly at [email protected].

Source: Cumberland Sports

