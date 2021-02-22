Dale D. Deocales, age 70, of Smyrna, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021. He is finally out of pain and suffering and gone to meet his heavenly father.

He is survived by his wife of 49 ½ years, Carolyn; two sons, Dale Jr. (Shannon), Robert-Bubba (Tracy); and four grandsons, Trey, John, Owen, and Elias.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna and memorial services will be held at a later date.

