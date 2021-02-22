Mr. Eddie “Ed” Ray Cain, age 70, of Smyrna, TN passed away Friday, February 19, 2021. He was born in Owensboro, KY to the late Charles G. and Hattie Fay Flener Cain. Mr. Cain proudly served his country in the United States Army before going to work for Gaylord Opryland until his retirement. He was a 32nd degree Mason with the Sam Davis Lodge #661 in Smyrna and a member of the American Legion Post 258 in Jonesboro, GA. Mr. Cain was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR. He enjoyed riding his Harley, spending time with his friends, and was willing to help anyone he could.

Mr. Cain is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Martin Cain; children, Scott Cain and his wife Alicia of Tipp City, OH and Tracy Reyna of Smyrna; grandchildren, Brett Edge, Dallas Edge, Mac Cain, Farrah Cain, and Marissa Cain; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Delilah, Xander, and Rylen; brothers, Wayne Cain and his wife Louise and Barry Cain and his wife Cathy; many nieces and nephews; rescued dog, Toto; and cats, Tom and Otis.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Mapleview Cemetery.