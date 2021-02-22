Mr. Adam Hunter Pickle, age 25, of Smyrna, TN passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. He was a native of Rutherford County, TN. Adam enjoyed lowered Japanese cars and spending time with his son. He listened to the artist Lil Peep.

Adam is survived by his son, Braxton Reid Pickle; mother of his son, Alexus Phifer; father, Jerry Pickle and his partner Lori Bolton; mother, Kathi Stanley and her husband David; sister, MacKenize Stanley; grandparents, Toni Reinhard and her husband Chuck; aunts and uncles, Kathy Robinson, Jenny Adam, Johnnie Faulk and her husband Tracy, Betty Troxler and her husband John, Mike Palozzola, Jr. and his wife Lauren, and Aaron Reinhard; best friends, Tanner Lee and Dylan Phifer; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lucy and John Pickle and Mike Palozzola.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2:00pm Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will be at Mapleview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greeneville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 in memory of Adam.