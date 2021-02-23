Cynthia “Cindy” Marie Carter, age 71, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 20, 2021. A native of Hendersonville, TN, she was the daughter of the late David and Kittie Goad Lanius Sr. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Donnie Joe Carter Sr; brother, Buddy Foster; and sister, Charlotte Evitts.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Carl Scarlett will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by her three sons DJ Carter Jr; Lee Carter and his wife Meleah, and Steve Carter and his wife Sasha; grandchildren, Mac Carter and his wife Emily, Dylan Carter and his wife Lauren, Dawson Carter, Ty and Grace Carter, and Blaine and Cade Carter; and her first great grandson, Colton Joe Carter; brothers, David Lanius Jr. and his wife Cynthia, Don Lanius and his wife Vanessa, Tommy Lanius and his wife Alta, Kim Lanius and his wife Kay, Mark Lanius and his wife Genine; sister, Kaye Barton and her husband Jim; along with much loving extended family.

Cindy was retired from Smyrna High School as secretary for the Counseling Office. She volunteered generously for many years along side of her husband, Coach Carter, for the Smyrna Youth Football League. She was known to many in the youth league as Mama Carter. Cindy always graciously served in the church, from the kitchen, to sewing dolls for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, and to singing beautifully in the choir. Cindy loved Smyrna High School and supported the Purple and Gold Bulldogs whole heartedly, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Larry Maxwell, Michael Fain, Eddie Wisdom, Phillip Shadowens, Kevin Slate and Dawson Carter will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Mrs. Cindy can be made to the Nashville Alive Hospice located at 1718 Patterson Street in Nashville, Tennessee 37203.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.