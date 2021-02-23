Linda Louise Tunnell, age 76 of Murfreesboro passed away Wednesday February 17, 2020. She was a native of New Kensington, PA and was preceded in death by parents, Walter Stoddart, and Edith Whitecare Stoddart.

She was member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. Ms. Linda former Pastor of Blanton’s Chapel United Methodist, and faithful Christian and was mentor to so many in her life. She was veteran of United States Air Force.

Ms. Linda is survived by her two daughters; Hallie Lin Pasch, Brealie LaVonne Caridi; 12 Grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Wilson and LaVonne Pelisari; special friends; Kenya Van Zandbergen and Heather Musall.

in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Celebration of life service will be 1:00PM Monday March 1, 2020. At St. Marks United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow in the St. Marks Columbarium. www.woodfinchapelchapel.com