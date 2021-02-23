Mr. Hans-Dieter “Pete” Christian Jentzsch, age 84, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born December 10, 1936 in Glauchau, Germany. Mr. Jentzsch proudly served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was involved with the Coast Guard Auxiliary with boating safety on Percy Priest Lake. He was a 1974 graduate of MTSU with his degree in Language Arts. Mr. Jentzsch was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church. He retired as a manager of the parts department at the Tennessee Farmer’s Co-op in LaVergne, TN. He was very fitness oriented working out at SportsCom five days a week.

Mr. Jentzsch is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janice Hughes Jentzsch; children, Kim Harrell of Murfreesboro, Kelly Balthrop and her spouse Brace of Smyrna, Heather Johnson and her spouse Jackie of LaVergne, Rachel Jones and her spouse Jonathan of Murfreesboro, Melissa Cunningham and her spouse Terry of Charleston, SC, Dalton Jentzsch of Murfreesboro, and Chelsea Jentzsch of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Jeremy Beck, Jessica Beck, Justin Adams, Holly Adams, Bailey Cunningham, Alexandria Cunningham, McKinnley Cunningham, and Elijah Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Jaylun, Millie, and Hans Lucas; many extended family members in Germany; and dachshunds, Marley, Wolfie, and Jaeger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz Jentzsch and Leonard and Gert “Oma” Harrell; a son, Christian Jentzsch; and a brother, Wolfgang “Charlie” Jentzsch.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.