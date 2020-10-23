Mr. Christopher “Chris/CJ” Dwayne Jenkins, age 53, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Carl Edgar Jenkins and Bettye Jean Wright Jenkins Douglas. Chris was a sales representative for Concrete Pump Partners. He was a faithful member and deacon at Rural Hill Church of Christ. Chris loved to experience as much as he could, guitar, golf, fishing, and traveling, especially to Hawaii. He proudly served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army National Guard. Chris loved to tinker and fix things. He was handy at wood working making several pieces of furniture for his home and the mantle in his living room.

Chris is survived by his wife of 28 years, Gina Jenkins; daughter, Isabella Nicole Jenkins; sister, Charmaine Herron and her husband Steve; nephew, Matt Herron; mother-in-law, Nell Hayes; brother-in-law, Jason Winters; niece, Becca Allison; and nephew, T.J. Allison and his wife Christiana.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Rural Hill Church of Christ and Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Rural Hill Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Rural Hill Church of Christ, 564 Bell Road, Antioch, TN 37013. Burial will take place Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00pm in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery (off Hwy 100), 9040 Old Nashville Rd, Bon Aqua, TN 37025.

