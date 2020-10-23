Lance Bell Schade, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A native of Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond R. and Virginia Bell Schade.

Mr. Schade is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Olivia Duvall Schade; son, Clark Schade of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Mary Virginia Schade Browning and her husband Rob of Lewisburg, TN; beloved granddaughters, Sara and Maggie Browning of Lewisburg, TN; cousins, Keith Garber of Cary, NC, Randy McDonald of Roswell, GA, Todd Garber of Newnan, GA, and Bernard Gordon of Beaver Falls, PA.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Michael O’Bannon and Rev. Dr. Drew Shelley officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Mr. Schade was a graduate of Capital University in Ohio, and was a retired US Air Force veteran. After retirement he enjoyed playing golf with his golf group, and watching his granddaughters play golf for their school. An important part of his retirement was serving the needy at Journey Home. Mr. Schade was also a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

Memorials may be made to the Lillian Branson Fund at First United Methodist Church in memory of Mr. Schade.

