November brings new Amazon Original Movies and Series including The Pack, James May: Oh Cook, Small Axe, Uncle Frank, Ferro, a docu-series following Italian singer Tiziano Ferro. And you don’t want to miss Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the follow-up to Sacha Baron Cohen’s 2006 comedy, streaming on October 23.
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2020.
October 23
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
November 1
Movies
28 Days Later (2003)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
A Christmas Switch (2018)
A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Arizona Whirlwind (1944)
Article 99 (1992)
As Good As It Gets (1997)
Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
Breathless (1983)
Country Strong (2011)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Deja Vu (2006)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Firewalker (1986)
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
More Than A Game (2009)
Mr. Majestyk (1974)
Next Day Air (2009)
Platoon (1986)
Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)
Romancing The Stone (1984)
Ronin (1998)
Silverado (1985)
Step Up (2006)
Thank You For Smoking (2006)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
The Insider (1999)
The Iron Lady (2011)
The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)
The Last Waltz (1978)
The Sapphires (2013)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)
Twilight (2001)
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)
Underworld (2003)
W. (2008)
Wall Street (1987)
Water For Elephants (2011)
You Got Served (2004)
Zookeeper (2011)
Series
America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)
America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)
Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)
Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
November 3
Movies
General Commander (2019)
The Assault (2019)
November 4
Movies
Blue Story (2020)
November 6
Movies
The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)
Series
*El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
*Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
*Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1
November 7
Movies
Retaliation (2017)
November 8
Series
Community: Seasons 1-6
November 11
Movies
Tonight You’re Mine (2012)
November 13
Movies
The Ride (2018)
Series
*Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1
*James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9
November 14
Movies
The Dictator (2012)
Series
Scrubs: Seasons 1-9
November 15
Movies
12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)
Christmas Crush (2019)
November 18
Movies
Body Cam (2020)
November 20
Movies
Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)
Series
*Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
*The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
November 21
Movies
Most Wanted (2020)
November 25
Movies
*Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
November 26
Movies
Bombshell (2019)
November 27
Movies
Life in a Year (2020)