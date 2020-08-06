Chester L. Blackwelder, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a brief illness. A native of Columbia, SC, he was preceded in death by his parents, Abram and DeLuke Griffin Blackwelder; and siblings, A.B. Blackwelder, Jr., Laura Blackwelder, and Ruth Wurst.

Mr. Blackwelder is survived by his wife Frances Bronson Blackwelder; children, Mark Blackwelder and wife Janet of Murfreesboro,TN, Jill Blackwelder Parker and husband Dan Parker of College Grove, TN, and Matthew Blackwelder and wife Danica of Fort Worth, TX; grandsons, Brent Blackwelder and wife Michelle of Franklin, TN and Luke Blackwelder and wife Savannah of Murfreesboro, TN; and 4 great-granddaughters, Juliette, Margot, Lila, and Isabella.

Mr. Blackwelder served during WWII in the U.S. Navy, joining at the age of 17. He later returned to Columbia where he graduated from the University of South Carolina on the G.I. Bill. He began his career in traffic management with Southern Railway in Philadelphia, PA, later transferring to Jacksonville, FL with the Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company (A&P) where he was Director of Operations. In Jacksonville, he met his wife Fran.

Mr. Blackwelder was an avid tennis player, winning numerous trophies and continuing to play until the age of 88. Retirement brought them to Ono Island where they built a home on the inland waterway in Orange Beach, AL. They enjoyed their boat, beachcombing and their many friends from around the world. He loved to travel and saw much of the world with his wife of 69 years by his side.

In 2003, they moved to Murfreesboro, TN, most recently residing at Adams Place Independent Living. Mr. Blackwelder was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

Private services for the family will be held at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Blackwelder’s memory to the Memorial Fund at First United Methodist Church.

