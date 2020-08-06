Mr. Tommy Caldwell, age 81 of Murfreesboro passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Jesse Caldwell and Lois Bragg. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Caldwell; step-father, Alva E. Bragg; and sister, Kay.

He is survived by his son, Bryan Caldwell and wife Della; grandchildren, David Caldwell, Chris Caldwell, WM-Hunter Caldwell and his wife Cheyenne; sisters, Diana Bragg and Patsy Wardrop; and close friends, Cheri Woods and Tracy McClung.

Mr. Caldwell was an Air Force Veteran. After his time in the military he began working for Quality Industries, where he stayed until retirement. He was a caring father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 10:00 AM. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.