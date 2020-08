SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On July 19, 2020, an individual shoplifted over $250 in fragrances from Ulta Beauty Store, located at 837 Industrial Blvd in Smyrna.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Detective Armstrong, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5012 or [email protected]

