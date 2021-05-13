Charlotte Lois Pickel

Charlotte Lois Roberson Pickel, age 78, left this earth on May 11, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN.

The eldest child of the late John and Margaret Leathers Roberson she is survived by her three children: William Pickel Sr. (Cindy) of Murfreesboro; Lisa Pickel Haynes; and Robert Pickel (Kelly Lowe) of Murfreesboro. Ms. Pickel is also survived by her siblings: Howard Sr. and Faye Roberson of Smyrna; Marlene and Dennis Ricks of Smyrna; Rick Roberson; and Wallace and Donna Roberson. Her grandchildren: William Pickel Jr., Nicole Pickel, Anthony Pickel, Charlotte Pickel, David Haynes Jr., Alicia Riley, Barbara Lucei, Joey Gipson, and Shelley Gipson Tucker. Her partner of 16 years: Lee Roy McCullough Jr; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Frank Pickel, and siblings: George Roberson, Jerry Roberson, Cathy Roberson Demon, and Pamela Wilkinson.

Pallbearers are Robert Pickel, William Pickel Sr., David Haynes Jr., Jamie Paul Demon, Jon Dedmon, Mark Cox, William Pickel Jr., and Anthony Pickel.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday May 15 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, Gaylon Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Dyer Cemetery in Rockvale, TN.


