Mr. Herbert “Bruce” Jordan, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was born in Phoenix, AZ to the late Pitser Herbert and Alcienia Elizabeth Chumbley Jordan. Mr. Jordan proudly served his country in the United States Navy being stationed on the U.S.S. Ticonderoga as well as the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, TX and Pensacola, FL. He then earned an associate’s degree at Pensacola Junior College and his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. Mr. Jordan was of the Christian faith. He grew up on a farm and continued to do so into adulthood. Mr. Jordan worked as an insurance agent in Waverly, TN for a number of years before retiring. While living in Waverly, he took pride in his service to the Waverly High School Athletic Booster Club, specifically maintaining their athletic fields. He continued to keep himself occupied landscaping and yard care, high school sports fields maintenance, and doing handyman work.

Mr. Jordan is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha Sue Rippy Jordan; son, Michael Bruce Jordan and his wife Mary Katherine; grandchildren, Joseph Bruce Jordan and Katherine Elizabeth Jordan all of Murfreesboro; siblings, Ann Gambill of Smyrna, TN, Helen Edlin and her husband Allen of Dickson, TN, Walter Jordan and his wife Margie of Harriman, TN, Jack Jordan of Smyrna, and Bill Jordan and his wife Pam of Smyrna; brother-in-law, Thomas Miller of Smyrna; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janice Vaughn and Becky Miller.

Memorials may be made to the MTSU Legacy Scholarship Fund, PO Box 109, Murfreesboro, TN 37132 or the charity of your choice.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 17, 2021 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

