Mr. Charles R. Farrer, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 while surrounded by his family. He was born in Ashburn, GA to the late L.H. and Ruby Theola Luke Farrer. Mr. Farrer was a 1955 graduate of Louisville Academy in Louisville, GA. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Forrestal aircraft carrier for three years. He relocated to Murfreesboro to join his father and brother in a three-way partnership. They owned and operated Farrer Bros. since the early 1960’s. Mr. Farrer made many silent contributions to the Murfreesboro and Woodbury, TN communities. Among those were the house at the corner of Arnett and E. Main Street where the administrative offices for Special Kids is located. Mr. Farrer also donated the home in Woodbury where Cannon County S.A.V.E. is based.

Mr. Farrer is survived by his children, Chuck Farrer and his wife Carol, Mark Gorbett and his wife Kim, and Debra Hall all of Murfreesboro; he was “Papa Charles” to eight grandchildren, Ron Hall, April Hall, Kellen Gorbett, Joshua Hall, Aleia Gorbett Tierney, Hanna Farrer, Brandon Copeland, and Brieana Copeland; three great-grandchildren, Peyton, Aimee, and Brayden; wife of the late Fred Farrer, Eleanor Farrer of Murfreesboro; and two nephews, Ralph Farrer and his wife Tammy of Milton and Stephen Farrer of Murfreesboro. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Thomas Farrer, and brother, Fred Farrer.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12:00noon until 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Memorials may be made to any of the following in remembrance of Mr. Farrer: Cannon County S.A.V.E., Special Kids, Child Advocacy Center – Rutherford, Boys & Girls Club, Challenged Athletes Playing Equally, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro.