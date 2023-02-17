OBITUARY: Charles ‘Big Paw’ Bradford

Charles “Big Paw” Bradford, age 89, passed away on February 15, 2023 at Community Care of Rutherford County.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the National Guard. Charles worked as a machinist at AEDC and coached youth baseball for 20 years in the Murfreesboro area. Charles was a member of Mt. Moriah Lodge No. 18 for many years. He loved his family, Braves baseball and the Tennessee Vols and of the Baptist faith.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Bell Bradford and Otsy Lee Jacobs McCaslin; and wife, Ceacy Batey Bradford.

He is survived by son, Charles B. “Bubba” Bradford; daughter, Ceacy Lee (Willy) Welch; sister, Betty (Ron) Wickensimer; grandchildren, Justin (Dana) Welch, Jake (Tasha) Welch, Becca (Keith) Sanford and Austin (Taylor) Bradford; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM, Friday, February 17, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow at 2:00 PM with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Moriah Lodge #18, 1206 SE Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

The family would like to thank his wonderful caregivers who quickly became a part of our family, Janie Reeves and Melissa Dodson. Also a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice team who was with us every step of the way.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/