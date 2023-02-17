OBITUARY: Mai Magdalene Keith

Mai Magdalene Keith passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at NHC Healthcare.

She was a native of Smithville and a resident of Rutherford County.

Magdalene was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas H. Miller and Novella Certain Miller; husband, W.S. Keith; and sons, Freddy Keith and Michael Keith.

She is survived by grandsons, William Jason (Jennifer) Keith, Kenneth (Laura) Keith and Blake (Leslie) Keith; daughter-in-law, Chris Keith; sister, Eva Wright; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Baylee, Carly, Lane, Rosie, Sean, Lily and Walker.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of church service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Banks Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2986 Banks Pisgah Rd, Smithville, TN. Burial will follow in Banks Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

