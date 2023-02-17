OBITUARY: Thongsay Dethliphichonghak

Mr. Thongsay Dethliphichonghak, age 48, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

He is survived by his father, Bounmy Phomkasen; sisters, Thongdam Rajvong (Aaron), Sy Casey (Tim), and Sonh Phoumkasenh (Dane Kyle); uncle, Phonekeo Wong (Nancy); aunt, Oudone Depe; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 17, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-4:30 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel at 2:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

