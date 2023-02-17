OBITUARY: Helen May Turner Norris

Helen May Turner Norris, age 87 of Murfreesboro formerly of Ripley, West Virginia died Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

She was a native of Huddleston, Virginia and was preceded in death by her parents, Hampton Turner and Edna May Conant Turner; brothers, Delbert and Royce Turner; son-in-law; Mark Barnes.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She spent her life as a homemaker and prayer warrior for her family and friends. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and spent many years serving Him in churches where she attended as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and faithful member. She was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church, in Murfreesboro, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Delbert Leland Norris; children, Joseph Leland Norris and Doreen, Dr. Mike Norris and wife Mila, John Timothy Norris and wife Kathy, Angela Arlene Barnes, Amy Darlene Herdman and husband John; grandchildren; Brian Joseph Norris and Laura, Joel Hampton Norris and Lauren, Jessica Leigh Elliott and husband Ryan, Jaclyn Renee Miller, Collin Michael Barnes, Brooke Nicole Barnes, Jared Michael Herdman, Madeline Grace Herdman, Allison Faith Herdman; 10 great-grandchildren; brother; Kenneth Emmitt Turner and wife Mary.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Dr. Mike Norris will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

