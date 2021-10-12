Carla Jean Prater, age 75 of Smyrna died October 8, 2021.

She was a native of Oklahoma City, OK, and was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Carl Bledsoe, and Opal Fern Jacobs Bledsoe.

Mrs. Prater was a member of Providence Baptist Church and had worked for Sam’s Club in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy Pope, and husband, Steve; son, Kenneth Johnson, Jr.; grandchildren, Heath Pope, Dillon Pope, Luke Johnson, Michael Sangetti, and Jacob Somers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.