Nevin Lewis Wax was born on January 30, 1932 in Bloom Township, Seneca County, Ohio, and went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday morning, October 8, 2021.

Nevin was raised on a farm, but his eyes were always on the sky. Always wanting to fly, he soloed on September 13, 1949 in an Aeronca Champ. Farm life didn’t suit him much (he often said “I didn’t want to work from 5:30 am to 6:30 pm every day”) so he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War.

Nevin served as a weather advisor on the aircraft carriers USS Tarawa and USS Monterey. Land duty included time in Miami, Florida watching and studying hurricanes.

One Friday night in downtown Miami, Nevin yielded his life to the Lord Jesus Christ and asked Him for His forgiveness. Nevin’s testimony states “there was an immediate change in my life. I believed the Scripture that says ‘whosoever calleth upon the name of the Lord, shall be saved.’”

After Nevin finished his four-year tour in the Navy, he attended Bob Jones University and met the love of his life, Birdie Lou Mullett. Both Nevin and Birdie were Ohio-born and raised and they married on August 17, 1957. Upon graduation from BJU, Nevin and Birdie moved to Wheaton, Illinois where he began his 17-year service to the Sword of the Lord, a Christian publishing company led by Dr. John R. Rice. While in Wheaton, Nevin and Birdie welcomed Kevin Paul Wax into the world. Soon thereafter, Steven Paul Wax was born and died shortly after his birth. Before they left the snowy north and headed south, Peggy Lyn Wax (McCoy) brought joy into their world.

The Sword of the Lord moved down to Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 1963. It was at the “Sword” that Nevin brought in the big web press so the weekly newspaper could be printed in-house. This would be the first of three printing operations that Nevin would set up. And soon Nevin and Birdie added a second daughter, Karen Ruth Wax (Gerbman) to their happy home.

Nevin and Birdie started a printing company (Graphic Services) in their one-car garage in 1966. The business grew by “word of mouth,” and soon a house with a two-car garage was needed. By 1973, the company had grown to the point that Nevin could go full time. Eventually, in 1988, Nevin and Birdie purchased land on MTCS Rd and built a nice facility for the print shop.

When Birdie and Nevin moved to Murfreesboro, they soon joined a small church out in the country, Franklin Road Baptist Church, which had about 25 members at the time. The church began to grow and Nevin and Birdie both served as Sunday School teachers for many years. Nevin served as Chairman of the Deacons for over 50 years. It was here that Nevin set up his 3rd printing operation – Steeple Press.

Nevin leaves his loving wife, Birdie Lou Mullett Wax. They recently celebrated their 64th anniversary. He is survived by their three children; a son Kevin Paul Wax (Rhonda), two daughters Peggy Lyn McCoy (Hugh) and Karen Ruth Gerbman (Chris); nine grandchildren, Trevin Wax (Corina), Justin Wax (Bethany), Paul Rust, Tiffany Mangus (Brannon), Mandy Flagler (Morgan), Austen McCoy (Julia), Taylor Rust, Weston Wax (Mary) and Lauren McCoy.

Nevin’s younger brother Howard (Carol) and younger sister Anita still live in Ohio, near to their birthplace. Nevin’s older siblings have all passed on; sisters Harriet, Margaret, and Violet and brother Dale. Nevin and Birdie have 19 great-grandchildren; Timothy Wax, Julia Wax, Bradyn Mangus, Addy Flagler, Joseph Wax, Browder Mangus, Abigail Wax, Drew Flagler, Brooks Mangus, Joshua Wax, David Wax, Benjamin Wax, Annabelle Flagler, Judah Wax, Jonathan Wax, Brandt Mangus, Ellie Wax, Haven McCoy, and Asa Flagler.

Nevin has been a faithful servant to His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In his own words, he says, “I highly recommend the relationship with Christ for it not only gives peace in the heart here and now, but we also have the assurance of heaven when that time comes!”

Nevin loved to travel and had a heart for missions. In his final days, Birdie would ask him, “What are you thinking?” His response was, “Are mom and dad coming? I love you very much. How can we spread the gospel?”

Friday morning, four generations gathered by his bedside and sang “On Zion’s Hill.” “And I shall go to dwell on Zion’s Hill.” And then he passed into the Lord’s presence. We miss Nevin greatly, but we are confident that we will see him again soon.

The pallbearers are Grandsons Trevin Wax, Justin Wax, Paul Rust, Austen McCoy, Taylor Rust, Weston Wax, Dr. Brannon Mangus, and Great Grandsons Timothy Wax, Bradyn Mangus, and Joseph Wax. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Franklin Road Baptist Church and his brothers in the Lord, Dave Swindler, and Gary Seise.

The family wishes to thank Pastor Mike Norris and Franklin Road Baptist Church, Alive Hospice, and especially Adam’s Place for their compassion, kindness, and love.

Memorial donations in memory of Mr. Nevin can be made to the Building Fund at Franklin Road Baptist Church.

