CMK Properties is pleased to announce that it will break ground on construction of The Learning Zone’s newest child care center at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 13, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn. The public is invited to attend.

The site will be home to The Learning Zone’s seventh child care center in middle Tennessee. The 15,656-square-foot center will feature 14 classrooms especially designed to serve families with children six weeks to five-years of age. The child care center is expected to open in summer 2022.

“We love partnering with best-of-class businesses like The Learning Zone,” said John Hopfensperger, CMK Properties president and CEO. “For The Learning Zone-Smyrna, we handle the real estate development needs and capital so The Learning Zone can focus on providing amazing childcare and continue to grow their business.”

The city of Smyrna has grown more than 32% since the 2010 Census, with nearly 8% of local population being under five years old — which leads the state and national average by nearly 2%.

Nashville-based KSA Architects is designing the structure. Franklin-based Rock City Construction will serve as the general contractor for the project.