Brenda Stout, age 67, of Murfreesboro, TN, died Tuesday, January 20, 2020. A native of South Bend, IN, she was the daughter of the late Roy Harrison and Mamie Lee Penrod Yates. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Max Stout.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 902 E Clark Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Sarah Fry and her husband Greg of Murfreesboro, Emily Nelson and her husband Ben of Murfreesboro, Kim Christensen and her husband Eric of Houston, TX, Denny Wise and his wife Lori of Lynchburg, TN, and April Edging and her husband Shiloh of Murfreesboro; step-sons, Tim Stout and Christ Stout; 22 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Greenway of Radcliff, KY, Sheila Ford of Mishawaka, IN, Susie Johns and her husband Jerry of Mishawaka, IN, and Katie Greenway of Lynchburg, TN; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Stout was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Salem Ward.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Friday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.