Peggy Charlene Brawner, age 65, passed away January 19, 2020 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Nissan after working 26 years. Peggy loved her family, traveling and watching John Wayne movies. In her younger years she loved square dancing.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Maudean Herrod Blythe and J.C. Blythe; brother, Bobby Dean Blythe; and sister-in-love, Sandra Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Gerald T. Brawner; sons, Jason (Rachel) Timbs, step-sons Gerald (Sue) Brawner, Jr, Bubba (Maria) Timbs; step-daughters, Yolanda (Cary) Watson, Tammy Brawner (Butch) Standerfer, Jackie Agnor; sisters, Judy (Jim) McKnight, Lisa (Larry) Garner, Sarah (Bill) Beech; grandchildren, Tyler, Cody, Olivia, Landon and Faith Timbs; six step-grandchildren, four great-step-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Bobby Jr., Shannon, Jeremy, Kasha, Shane and Ashley.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Gaylan Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Butch Standerfer, Gary Burdick, Bobby Blythe, Jr., Shannon Blythe, Jeremy McKnight and Shane Burdick.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.