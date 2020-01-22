UPDATE: Missing four-month-old Raymond Lyons, Jr. has been found safe in Nashville! His non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, is currently in the custody of law enforcement.
AMBER ALERT: We need your help to find Raymond Lyons, Jr., a four-month-old baby missing from Lebanon.
He’s believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, this morning.
Spot either one of them? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!
