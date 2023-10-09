OBITUARY: Brandon Daniel Calderon

Brandon Daniel Calderon, age 39, was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by many loving relatives and friends on October 2, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Calderon; children, Aydin Calderon and Averie Dilworth; father, Daniel Calderon and his wife Nancy; mother, Elaine McLaughlin and her husband Ronnie; sister, Brittney Calderon; bonus siblings, Gary, Stephen, and David Braren, Charline and Michael Lynn McLaughlin; many aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; and far too many friends to actually name.

Brandon was a United States Air Force Veteran who volunteered to be a part of the humanitarian efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. After his time in the military, his continued desire to help people led him to dedicate himself to the medical community, before pursuing his passion and talent for electronics. He joined the team at ISI, in Memphis, where he honed his skills in audio visual installation and project management, getting to travel the country making a name for himself. He most recently became the proud owner of his own thriving audio visual contracting business, where he served both the Nashville Metropolitan area as well as large clients nationwide.

Brandon was a man like no other. His passion for comics, as a child, translated to an absolute dedication to Marvel movies as an adult. He thoroughly enjoyed playing his video games and owned every console available, often in duplicate. He would play online with his son, his friends James Auer, Blake Reed, and Dan Wagner and finally taught his wife to play so she couldn’t complain about it.

Brandon was often the smartest person in the room. A self-taught computer savant, if he wasn’t building a computer or tuning his prized Movie Theatre surround sound, he was thinking of ways to have the most beautiful Bermuda grass in the neighborhood- and succeeding, his grass was a work of art.

He was sarcastic, competitive, and quite the comedian. He loved hard and fought harder for whatever he believed was right. Brandon was a good son, a devoted father, a protective brother, a fun uncle, loyal friend, and an indescribable husband but by far being a father gave him the greatest joy and sense of purpose.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

