OBITUARY: Nora Dean Angus

Nora Dean Angus, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023.

She was born in Yokely, TN, but has lived in Murfreesboro for many years. Nora was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Smyrna, TN.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Perry Hickman and Jamie Rose Hickman, brother, Richard Hickman and Rayburn Hickman.

She is survived by her husband, Sidney Bryant Angus; son, Steven (Cheri) Angus; daughter, Susan (Sean) Watson; brother, Joe (Brenda) Hickman

Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be in Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville, TN at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, with Dr. Steven Angus officiating. Her grandchildren will serve as active pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to P.A.W.S. of Murfreesboro, TN.

Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church, Murfreesboro, TN. 37129. 615-893-2422. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/