Billy Lane Sircy, age 67 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Thursday April 29, 2021 at Alvin C. York Medical Center.

He was born in Nashville to the late Ernest and Mava Vance Sircy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Milton Sircy, Donald Sircy, Larry Sircy, Joe Sircy, and Tena Sircy Cartwright.

He is survived by two brothers, Edward and Richard Sircy.

No services are planned at this time.